Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FL. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of FL opened at $27.63 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

