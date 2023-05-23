Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
HERXF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.96.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
