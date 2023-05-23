Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

