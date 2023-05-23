Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 527,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

