Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Commerzbank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

