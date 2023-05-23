First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 283.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.