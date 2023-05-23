DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

