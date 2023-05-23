Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

