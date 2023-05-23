Citigroup Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,307,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.