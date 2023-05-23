Contrasting Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $1.35 billion 3.76 -$930.53 million ($1.81) -6.30 Soho House & Co Inc. $1.04 billion 1.25 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -6.48

Soho House & Co Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melco Resorts & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment -52.06% -559.31% -8.59% Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32%

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

