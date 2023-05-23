Financial Analysis: Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Its Competitors

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pan American Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pan American Silver pays out -27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 118.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver Competitors 658 3039 3747 80 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pan American Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Pan American Silver’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Pan American Silver Competitors -24.33% -5.60% -2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion -$341.75 million -8.14 Pan American Silver Competitors $2.51 billion -$23.30 million 7.21

Pan American Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

