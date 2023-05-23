Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $62.56

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY opened at $29.00 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.