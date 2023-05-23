Analyzing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane NXT pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane NXT and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.89 $401.10 million $6.50 8.19 CIRCOR International $804.36 million 0.78 $19.39 million $1.98 15.49

Analyst Recommendations

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIRCOR International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane NXT and CIRCOR International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crane NXT currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than CIRCOR International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% CIRCOR International 5.03% 34.61% 4.73%

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane NXT beats CIRCOR International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies. The Industrial segment includes positive displacement pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, metering pumps, automatic recirculating valves, and control valves for mission critical applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

