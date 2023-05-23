Head-To-Head Survey: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF)

Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Opawica Explorations and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opawica Explorations 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Opawica Explorations and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opawica Explorations N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opawica Explorations and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opawica Explorations N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -1.81 Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.84 $432.00 million $0.06 296.50

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Opawica Explorations. Opawica Explorations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Opawica Explorations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations, Inc. is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.