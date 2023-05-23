Analyzing Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) & Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolution Mining and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Mining 3 2 0 0 1.40 Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolution Mining currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Evolution Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evolution Mining is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

24.6% of Evolution Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Evolution Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Evolution Mining pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Mining and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolution Mining and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.07 34.99 Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.84 $432.00 million $0.06 296.50

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Mining. Evolution Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Evolution Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Mining

(Get Rating)

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.