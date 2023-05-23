Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT at $210.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

ITM Power Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. ITM Power has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.14.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

