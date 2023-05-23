KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $66.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in KBR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

