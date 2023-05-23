Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $26.13

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after buying an additional 122,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

