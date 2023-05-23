Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $184.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 118.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Generac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 6,610.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.