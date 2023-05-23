Critical Analysis: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) versus Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Interactive Strength’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide $13.69 billion 2.54 $1.25 billion $3.03 27.75 Interactive Strength $681,000.00 122.23 N/A N/A N/A

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide 9.35% -28.04% 13.92% Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Otis Worldwide and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 9 2 0 2.18 Interactive Strength 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $81.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Interactive Strength on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It had a network of approximately 34,000 service mechanics operating approximately 1,400 branches and offices. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

