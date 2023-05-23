Comparing U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Stem Cell and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -3,487.69% N/A -2,522.35% Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 18.19 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 $0.03 364.67

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Stem Cell.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product, MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

