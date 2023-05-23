Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $47.63

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,834 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

