NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $190.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

