NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $190.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.09.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.