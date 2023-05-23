UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Company Profile

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

