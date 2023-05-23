The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $36.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $33.21 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.