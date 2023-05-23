Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $210.31

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Workday stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

