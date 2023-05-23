Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $83.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

RCL stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

