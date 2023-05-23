Wedbush Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $104.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

