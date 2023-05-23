Wedbush Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $104.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of SIMO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $93.88.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
