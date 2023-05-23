Credit Suisse Group Cuts Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $5.50

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.5 %
Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 261,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 224,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
