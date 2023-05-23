Credit Suisse Group Cuts Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Price Target to $5.50

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 261,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 224,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

