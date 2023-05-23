Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.68 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $22,077,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 68.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 982,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.