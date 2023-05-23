TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $32.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.