Mizuho Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

