Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
