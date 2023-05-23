Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

