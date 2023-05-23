Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$4.20

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$4.20 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANRGF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

