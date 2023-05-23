Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $120.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE:DAR opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

