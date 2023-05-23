Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 216,272 shares of company stock worth $1,003,008 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 412,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

