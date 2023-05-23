Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 216,272 shares of company stock worth $1,003,008 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 412,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

