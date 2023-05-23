Oppenheimer Cuts Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Price Target to $3.50

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical Stock Performance

MODD opened at $0.98 on Friday. Modular Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.