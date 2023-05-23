ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

