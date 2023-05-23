Mizuho Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $168.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

