Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 81.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 52.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,900,000 after acquiring an additional 274,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.