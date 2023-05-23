CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $9,957,000. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 1,973.3% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 621,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 131,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

