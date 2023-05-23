CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.
CNX Resources Price Performance
NYSE CNX opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.