HC Wainwright Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $22.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

