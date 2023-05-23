HC Wainwright Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $22.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
