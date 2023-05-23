Stephens Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $190.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

