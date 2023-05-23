Mizuho Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $33.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

