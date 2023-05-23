Mizuho Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.08.

NYSE DK opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Delek US by 26.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.3% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

