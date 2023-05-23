HC Wainwright Lowers Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $9.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NMG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

