Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

