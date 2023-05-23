Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

