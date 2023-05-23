Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

